CHAPEL HILL – Steak, burgers or football?

That’s the question, and in Mack Brown’s quest to push his team forward to an appropriate mindset, it sort of comes down to who chows and who doesn’t during pre-game meals.

Of course, that’s really just a metaphor the head coach used Wednesday morning, but there’s some there-there to it as well, especially with North Carolina preparing to visit struggling Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Tar Heels’ emotional output in its five games so far has ebbed and flowed considerably, and the line that separates victory from defeat can be traced to their full investment so far.

After spending a great deal of energy in wins over South Carolina and Miami, the Tar Heels didn’t quite have the same edge in losses to Wake Forest and Appalachian State. That wasn’t an issue this past weekend versus Clemson, as the Heels brought it in every manner and nearly pulled off what would have been the biggest upset in college football this season.

But to grow into the program Brown envisions, his team must learn to gain that edge every week. It’s a standard he’s working to instill as much as tackling techniques and scheming for opponents.

And considering Georgia Tech is 1-3 with some recent embarrassing losses, the players may need some nudging to get properly hyped up for this game. Human nature rearing its ugly head in football can get you beat, and Brown’s trying to avoid that.

“This is a critical week for us to grow up and see if we can respond to a game after we spend a lot of energy and passion with another one back-to-back…,” Brown said following Wednesday’s practice.