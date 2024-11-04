Hampton, Atkinson Named ACC Players of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in Week 10 of the 2024 college football season. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:





QUARTERBACK – Cam Ward, Miami, QB, West Columbia, Texas

Ward threw for 400 yards and matched his season high with five touchdowns to lead nationally ranked Miami to a 53-31 win over Duke last Saturday. Ward helped the Hurricanes record 527 yards of offense and post 50-plus points for the fifth game this year. Over the final 22:16 of the contest, Miami outscored Duke, 36-3, as the Hurricanes notched their third double-digit comeback victory of the season. Ward’s 29 passing touchdowns this season are tied for the most in a single season at Miami, matching Steve Walsh (1988). A fifth-year senior, Ward (17,022) moved past Landry Fields (16,646) for fifth on the NCAA’s all-time, all-division passing yards list. This marks Ward’s sixth ACC Player of the Week honor this season.





RUNNING BACK – Omarion Hampton, North Carolina, RB, Clayton, North Carolina

Hampton led the Tar Heels to their second straight road victory on Saturday with career highs of 265 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. He finished the contest with 172 rushing yards and four rushing scores and added three receptions for 93 yards and another score through the air. Hampton surpassed 3,000 career rushing yards in the win over Florida State and his five touchdowns were the most by a Tar Heel since 1981. It marked his seventh-consecutive 100-yard rushing game, which officially tied the all-time UNC record.





RECEIVER – Xavier Restrepo, Miami, WR, Coconut Creek, Florida

Restrepo hauled in eight catches for 146 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in Miami's 53-31 win over Duke on Saturday. Capped off by a 66-yard score, Restrepo (2,573) became the Hurricanes’ all-time receiving yards leader, passing Santana Moss (2,547). In the victory, he also tied Mike Harley (182) for the most career pass receptions in program history. The fifth-year wideout is the first Miami player to have at least 850 receiving yards in multiple seasons. Restrepo helped the Hurricanes total 527 yards of offense and record 50-plus points for the fifth time this season.





OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Monroe Mills, Louisville, OT, Columbia, Missouri

Monroe played every snap in Louisville’s road win at Clemson on a severely injured knee. Despite the injury, he graded out at 91 percent and recorded five knockdown blocks while the Cardinals rushed for 210 yards and averaged 7.8 yards per carry. Monroe and the offensive line unit held its second consecutive opponent without a sack for a game, marking the fourth time this season that the Cards have not allowed a sack for the contest. Louisville has won eight straight games since 2021 when not allowing a sack.





DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Beau Atkinson, North Carolina, DL, Raleigh, North Carolina

Atkinson led the North Carolina defense, which held Florida State to just 201 total yards in the game, to a double-digit win on Saturday on the road in Tallahassee, Florida. Atkinson recorded career highs of 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles-for-loss and matched a career-high with five total tackles. His 3.5 sacks marked the second-most in a game by a Tar Heel and he has now had multiple sacks in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.





LINEBACKER – Marlowe Wax, Syracuse, LB, Baltimore, Maryland

In his second game back from missing six weeks due to injury, Wax led two crucial takeaways that allowed Syracuse to overcome an 18-point second-half deficit in a home win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. With under a minute to play in the third quarter, he recovered a fumble that set up the Orange offense to take its first lead of the game on the ensuing drive. He then forced a fumble in overtime that ended the game in Syracuse's 38-31 overtime win. Wax also had 1.5 sacks and nine total tackles, in addition to his forced fumble and fumble recovery in the victory.





DEFENSIVE BACK – Quincy Riley, Louisville, CB, Columbia, South Carolina

Riley recorded seven tackles, 2.0 tackles-for-loss and one pass breakup in Louisville’s 33-21 road win at Clemson on Saturday night. Louisville had nine pass breakups, its most since breaking up 12 passes in a 48-16 win versus Florida State in 2020. The win was the Cardinals’ first-ever win over Clemson.





SPECIALIST – Brock Travelstead, Louisville, K, Acworth, Georgia

Travelstead tied the school record for most field goals made in a game with four and a second school record with the most field goals made in a quarter with three in the Cardinals' road win at Clemson. Travelstead made good on his attempts from 21, 42, 40 and 49 yards in the 33-21 win. Travelstead is the only Louisville kicker to make four field goals three times in his career and the only one to make three field goals in a quarter twice in his career.





ROOKIE – Isaac Brown, Louisville, RB, Homestead, Florida

Brown was tabbed the ACC Rookie of the Week for the second straight week and third time this season, as he led all of Louisville’s rushers with 20 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals’ road win at Clemson on Saturday. His rushing score increased his season total to eight touchdowns on the season while the 151-yards marked his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season. No other true freshman running back at Louisville has had more than two. Brown’s 151-yard rushing total is the second-highest by a true freshman running back for the Cards, trailing only Maurice Turner’s 160-yard game versus Cincinnati in the 2022 Fenway Bowl. Brown has 800 yards rushing this season, the second-highest rushing total by a true freshman in program history. He trails on Lamar Jackson who had 960 yards in 2015.







