CHAPEL HILL – In the 2022 season, North Carolina failed to produce a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time since 2018. This absence burdened quarterback Drake Maye, resulting in a predictable offensive unit and struggles later in the season. To address this issue in the 2023 campaign, the Tar Heels are pinning their hopes on the promising talent of sophomore running back Omarion Hampton. Hampton, who won Mr. Football in North Carolina two years ago, arrived late in the summer before his freshman season, missing the crucial spring period for rookies to acclimate to the team dynamics. The talented Hampton still found early playing time. Like most freshmen, however, Hampton encountered challenges, particularly with consistency in pass protection when facing elevated college-level competition. In addition, he had trouble using his vision getting through correct holes and bouncing properly. These issues led to reduced playing time. Hampton buckled down and spent the offseason shoring up these areas. "I just had to get in the playbook more and study more to make sure I’m ready," shared Hampton during the offseason.

Omarion Hampton ran for 234 yards and scored three touchdowns last week versus App State. (Kevin Roy/THI)

Early in his sophomore year, Hampton is already showing the results of his had work. He ran 26 times for 234 yards and three touchdowns in last weekend’s win over Appalachian State, earning him Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week honors. One of the scores came on a 68-yard dash in which Hampton decisively hit the hole, darted through, and escaped App’s defenders on his way to the end zone. “Just being more patient and just getting better with my vision,” Hampton said after his best game as a Tar Heel. “And when the o-line opens it, I gotta hit it.” UNC offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey wasn’t around last season, but he watched every snap of the season, and saw Hampton up close when spring practice started. He knew what was needed, and he’s seen significant improvement in Hampton in that key area. "I think he improved where his eyes needed to be in the run game," Lindsey said. Hampton outlined it himself. "I’m being more patient now in the backfield,” said Hampton. “Just reading the offense, reading the defense, and knowing everything about the game. I think it was really being a freshman; I was nervous, and as soon as I got the ball, I wanted to go straight downhill." Although Hampton has improved his patience and vision to find openings, the reality is that against strong Power 5 competition, there are instances where there is no space. Lindsey appreciates Hampton's ability to create opportunities. Hampton had 108 yards after contact against Appalachian State. "At the end of the day, if it's cloudy, we want him to power through," Lindsey said.

Omarion Hampton has scored five touchdowns in UNC's two games so far this season. (Jacob Turner/THI)