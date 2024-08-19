North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton’s parade of preseason accolades keep rolling in, as the junior was named Monday as a First-Team All-America by the Associated Press.

Last week, Hampton was named to The Sporting News first team, and has been on just about every noteworthy preseason first team that has been announced. He is also on the watch lists for all major awards a running back can win.

Hampton ran for 1,504 yards (5.9 average per attempt) last season while scoring 15 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 222 yards and a score. Hampton averaged 115.4 yards per contest and was named First-Team All-ACC and to numerous first and second-team All-America squads.

Heading into his junior campaign, Hampton has put those achievements behind him, as the intent is to build on them and then some.

“I’m approaching like it didn’t happen,” he recently told THI. “I’m trying to improve from last year to be better than what I did, then improve on different small things.”

Joining Hampton in the backfield is Oklahoma State junior Ollie Gordon.

Hampton was in the top five nationally in yards, yards per game, and rushing average.





The AP All-America Team

First team Offense

Quarterback — Carson Beck, fifth year, Georgia.

Running backs — Ollie Gordon II, third year, Oklahoma State; Omarion Hampton, third year, North Carolina.

Tackles — Will Campbell, third year, LSU; Kelvin Banks Jr., third year, Texas.

Guards — Donovan Jackson, fourth year, Ohio State; Tate Ratledge, fifth year, Georgia.

Center — Parker Brailsford, third year, Alabama.

Tight end — Colston Loveland, third year, Michigan.

Wide receivers — Luther Burden III, third year, Missouri; Tetairoa McMillan, third year, Arizona; Emeka Egbuka, fourth year, Ohio State.

All-purpose player — Travis Hunter, third year, Colorado.

Kicker — Graham Nicholson, fourth year, Alabama.





First Tam Defense

Edge — James Pearce Jr., third year, Tennessee; Ashton Gillotte, fourth year, Louisville.

Tackles — Mason Graham, third year, Michigan; Howard Cross III, sixth year, Notre Dame.

Linebackers — Harold Perkins Jr., third year, LSU; Jay Higgins, fifth year, Iowa; Barrett Carter, fourth year, Clemson.

Cornerbacks — Will Johnson, third year, Michigan; Denzel Burke, fourth year, Ohio State.

Safeties — Malaki Starks, third year, Georgia; Caleb Downs, second year, Ohio State.

Defensive back — Xavier Watts, fifth year, Notre Dame.

Punter — Alex Mastromanno, fifth year, Florida State.





Second Team Offense

Quarterback — Dillon Gabriel, sixth year, Oregon.

Running backs — TreVeyon Henderson, fourth year, Ohio State; Ashton Jeanty, third year, Boise State

Tackles — Ajani Cornelius, fifth year, Oregon; Aireontae Ersery, fifth year, Minnesota.

Guards — Tyler Booker, third year, Alabama; Dylan Fairchild, fourth year, Georgia.

Center — Cooper Mays, fifth year, Tennessee.

Tight end — Mitchell Evans, fourth year, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers — Tez Johnson, fifth year, Oregon; Tre Harris, fifth year, Mississippi; Ricky White III, fifth year, UNLV.

All-purpose player — Zachariah Branch, second year, Southern California.

Kicker — Andres Borregales, fourth year, Miami.





Second Team Defense

Edge — Nic Scourton, third year, Texas A&M; Abdul Carter, third year, Penn State.

Tackles — Tyleik Williams, fourth year, Ohio State; Deone Walker, third year, Kentucky.

Linebackers — Danny Stutsman, fourth year, Oklahoma; Jason Henderson, fourth year, Old Dominion; Nick Martin, fourth year, Oklahoma State.

Cornerbacks — Benjamin Morrison, third year, Notre Dame; Sebastian Castro, sixth year, Iowa.

Safeties — Dillon Thieneman, second year, Purdue; Billy Bowman, fourth year, Oklahoma.

Defensive back — Ricardo Hallman, fourth year, Wisconsin.

Punter — James Ferguson-Reynolds, third year, Boise State.