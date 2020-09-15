TarHeelIllustrated - Handling Expectations Next On UNC's To-Do List

CHAPEL HILL – Oh boy, here come the expectations. North Carolina hasn’t been in this situation all that much since Mack Brown left for Texas following the 1997 regular season. The Tar Heels finished ranked No. 4 that season, the second consecutive top-10 finish and fourth final ranking in a six-year span, fifth including the coaches’ polls, under Brown. Those teams handled expectations pretty well, but in the 23 years since, only a few Carolina clubs entered seasons with the kind of promise associated with this year's edition. The 2009 team opened play ranked No. 21 but finished 8-5. A year later, the Heels were No. 18, but hampered by an assortment of suspensions courtesy of an NCAA probe that left the program on probation, they ended with another 8-5 mark. The 2016 squad rode the wave of the 11-win team from the previous season starting out at No. 22 before falling to Georgia in the opener and concluding with an 8-5 mark. Even the first post-Brown 1998 Carolina team opened at No. 12, but struggled to a 7-5 finish, perhaps setting a trend for the Tar Heels. Brown is back and so are the expectations follwing last year's better-an-projected performance, as the Heels are up to No. 12 this week. “He just makes sure that we understand that we have a standard regardless of what’s going on,” senior safety Myles Wolfolk said Tuesday, referring to the head coach. “Regardless if it’s critics, good media, bad media, whatever is going on we’re worried about ourselves within this team, worried about playing up to our standard and making sure that if we do that we’re going to be a good team.”

The last time the Tar Heels were this highly ranked in September was in 1997. (AP)

Carolina’s No. 12 spot (11 in the coaches’ poll) is the highest for the program since entering the 2015 ACC championship game, when the Heels were No. 8 and riding an 11-game win streak, the longest in-season stretch in program history. They lost that game and finished the season ranked No. 15. That’s the only time UNC has been ranked at the end of a campaign since Brown left. So, handling prosperity or the possibility of being something special isn’t exactly old hat around the Kenan Football Center. “What we do is we take Sunday to talk about the goods and the concerns,” Brown explained during his weekly press conference Monday. “So, anytime we see the ranking, I told them after practice yesterday, ‘You were ranked 12th and 11th. Good for you, congratulations. “You did that because you finished well last year, and you were ranked that way because you played well Saturday and beat an ACC team by a large margin. The only way that stays is you keep doing that and you have to keep doing it week to week because people still aren't sure about you. You're the new kid on the block.” Sports are notorious for flashes in the pan, be it individual players or programs & teams that flare up. But they often fall as soon as or quicker than they rose. UNC obviously wants to avoid that. “So, they're going to wait and see and, ‘if you keep playing well, you'll be rated. If not, then it's gone,’” Brown said he told the team. “And then we do not mention it again.” It likely won’t be gone for a while, though.

The 12th-ranked Tar Heels are learning how to deal with having high expectations. (USA Today)