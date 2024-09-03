CHAPEL HILL - Nobody wanted Max Johnson to suffer a season-ending injury, but that’s what happened last Thursday night.

Johnson broke his right leg with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter of UNC’s 19-17 win at Minnesota paving the way for Conner Harrell to take over as the Tar Heels’ QB1.

Harrell played 17 snaps and guided the Heels to a pair of scoring drives ending with field goals by Noah Burnette, the last one coming with 1:44 left giving Carolina the lead for good. The redshirt sophomore was 2-for-4 passing with 34 yards.

Now, he is UNC’s guy behind center Austin Blaske. The quarterback competition that marked most of August is a thing of the past. This is Harrell’s job, as he was further ahead of Jacolby Criswell than Johnson was ahead of Harrell.

“He’s just got to get confidence and go. It’s his, it’s his," UNC Coach Mack Brown said Monday during his weekly press conference. "When you’re not the guy, it’s hard to feel like you’re the guy, and he’s been told, ‘you’ve got it.’

“And the team’s been told, ‘Let’s rally around your new quarterback and let’s go.’”

Harrell played only 93 snaps last season, 72 of which came in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl loss to West Virginia last December. So, that puts him at 110 snaps for his career.

But a two-time state champion in Alabama’s highest level, and a Valedictorian of his high school, Harrell has gained the confidence of his teammates. Sometimes, that means as much getting encouragement from coaches.

“We’re letting him know, ‘Hey, you can do this, you’re a great quarterback,’” Blaske said Tuesday after practice.



