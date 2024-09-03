in other news
CHAPEL HILL - Nobody wanted Max Johnson to suffer a season-ending injury, but that’s what happened last Thursday night.
Johnson broke his right leg with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter of UNC’s 19-17 win at Minnesota paving the way for Conner Harrell to take over as the Tar Heels’ QB1.
Harrell played 17 snaps and guided the Heels to a pair of scoring drives ending with field goals by Noah Burnette, the last one coming with 1:44 left giving Carolina the lead for good. The redshirt sophomore was 2-for-4 passing with 34 yards.
Now, he is UNC’s guy behind center Austin Blaske. The quarterback competition that marked most of August is a thing of the past. This is Harrell’s job, as he was further ahead of Jacolby Criswell than Johnson was ahead of Harrell.
“He’s just got to get confidence and go. It’s his, it’s his," UNC Coach Mack Brown said Monday during his weekly press conference. "When you’re not the guy, it’s hard to feel like you’re the guy, and he’s been told, ‘you’ve got it.’
“And the team’s been told, ‘Let’s rally around your new quarterback and let’s go.’”
Harrell played only 93 snaps last season, 72 of which came in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl loss to West Virginia last December. So, that puts him at 110 snaps for his career.
But a two-time state champion in Alabama’s highest level, and a Valedictorian of his high school, Harrell has gained the confidence of his teammates. Sometimes, that means as much getting encouragement from coaches.
“We’re letting him know, ‘Hey, you can do this, you’re a great quarterback,’” Blaske said Tuesday after practice.
Guys on the other side of the ball for the Tar Heels also have tremendous faith in the 6-foot-1, 210-pound redshirt sophomore. They spent all spring and summer dealing with Harrell, so they should have a pretty solid handle on what kind of player he is.
“I’ve got 100% faith in Conner,” sophomore linebacker Amare Campbell said. “Conner is one of the most hardest working guys, hasn’t had many reps in the last few years, but I feel like he’s a hard-working guy (and) he gets out and does what he had to do.”
In addition to Harrell’s work in Minneapolis, he is 24-for-37 passing with 312 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has run for a score, too.
Now, it’s for real. Harrell had the experience of being the starter for two weeks before the bowl game, but they are somewhat exhibitions. This is a real game against a hungry opponent. And his teammates have complete faith in Harrell.
“That’s awesome,” Harrell replied, when told about the support. “Those guys are looking at me in the huddle, I’m looking at them. So, it’s great to have confidence in them and them have confidence in me means a lot knowing they know I can get the job done.”
And, the game is in Kenan Stadium, where Harrell has taken only 18 snaps in games thus far: seven in a win over Syracuse, and 11 in a win over Campbell.
“It’s definitely exciting,” Harrell said, smiling. “First start in a home game in Kenan, so I’m excited for that. That will be awesome.”
Brown can’t wait to see what his new QB1 will so. And his message is simple.
“He’s really good,” the Hall of Fame coach said. “Now, it’s time for him to have fun and play good on top of that."