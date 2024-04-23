CHAPEL HILL – Both Conner Harrell and Max Johnson acknowledge there is a balance between being best buddies and fierce competitors going for the same job. Maybe not best buds, that would be a lot to expect from either of them. But pretty good friends isn’t a stretch at all. And if you go by what they and others around the program are saying, the two quarterbacks are just that. “They like each other a lot,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “They’re pulling for each other a lot. There is no animosity in that room.” Okay, they like each other. They hang out, spend plenty of time shooting the breeze beyond talking shop. And they are quick to offer pointers after reps in practice. But they are competing for the prize of leading an offense that has been among the nation’s best over the last five years. So, there is certainly some gray area in the relationship. It’s only human. “That’s definitely a tough thing to balance,” Harrell said about being best buds and also competing against each other. “But we’re both great dudes, both men of God, and we understand we’re competing. But we understand we’re just people and we’re trying to help each other.

UNC quarterback Conner Harrell says he has learned a lot from Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson. (Carolina Football/twitter/X)

“We talk about everything because we’re the only two people that’s going through what we’re going through. Nobody else in the country is in this place at this time. So, when somebody’s going through what you’re going through, you kind of bond.” There is an island element to their current football lives. Position battles and depth-chart jockeying is going on with most of the spots for the Tar Heels, but only one competition draws considerable interest of fans in April, and it’s more heated as the season nears. Quarterback is such a unique position. It’s almost like being on that island, but strangely, the microscope might be clearer when two guys are battling it out because everyone has to have an opinion. Conner or Max? So, Harrell and Johnson have done their best trying to go about this as normally as possible, making it about the team instead of themselves. As challenging as that may be. “We’re competing, but at the same time, we’re on the same team,” Johnson said. “I’ve got a really good friendship with him. We go out and play golf, probably three or four times. We eat lunch almost every day with each other. We talk before meetings. We talk after meetings. I’ve got a really good friendship with him.”

UNC Coach Mack Brown says Tar Heel quarterbacks Conner Harrell and Max Johnson are good friends. (Jacob Turnr/THI)