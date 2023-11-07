CHAPEL HILL, NC – With the potential departure of North Carolina's stellar quarterback Drake Maye looming on the horizon, the Tar Heels have been on the lookout for the heir apparent who could fill those imposing cleats.

Saturday's showdown against Campbell might have provided a glimpse into that future with backup quarterback Conner Harrell stepping into the spotlight, and undeniably, shining.

In Carolina’s dominant 59-7 win Saturday afternoon against the Camels, Harrell got the opportunity to show fans and the staff what he can do in a game situation.

“I’m really proud of Conner that he got to play in a regular offensive setting,” said UNC Coach Mack Brown. “Where he could make some plays and do some things.”

Harrell played eleven snaps against Campbell, going a perfect 4-for-4 passing with 71 yards and a touchdown. Harrell showed off his speed breaking out a 61-yard run, outrunning the defensive secondary in the process showing off an area, where according to Brown, Harrell has a clear advantage over the current starter.

“Drake is a more consistent thrower, and Conner is a lot faster," said Brown. “I don’t want to hurt Drake’s feelings, but he doesn’t want to race Conner.”

This was Harrell’s first real consistent game action in a UNC uniform. Harrell played seven snaps against Syracuse earlier in the season, in that game, he ran the ball twice losing yards both times, and threw the ball two times in the Tar Heels last possession. He played one snap versus Pittsburgh after Maye had to leave the game for a play when his helmet came off.

Coming in the middle of the third quarter appeared to allow Harrell time to shake out the jitters and get into a rhythm.

“I thought he was uptight,” Brown said. “He missed a read the first time he went out there. I told (offensive coordinator) Chip (Lindsey) we have got to play him like we are playing him in a game, he’s one play away from coming in. We have got to keep him out there and we have to call the plays we would call when he is in the game, and run the offense.”

With a starting quarterback as talented as Maye, it's hard to take him off the field, but Brown knows from experience that not getting your possible future starter reps in live-action only causes bigger question marks at the position going into the next season.