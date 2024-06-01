CHAPEL HILL – Conner Harrell doesn’t lack for confidence.

He does, however, lack experience, which could be a deciding factor in his competition with Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson for North Carolina’s starting quarterback job. Or maybe it won’t.

Harrell is now in his third year at UNC as a redshirt sophomore. Sitting behind Drake Maye, he played little last season, but did start the Tar Heels’ bowl loss to West Virginia.

He was 18-for-27 with a touchdown and two interceptions that day. And for the season, was 22-for-30 with 270 yards, two scores and two picks. He squeezed every drop of knowledge possible from the Duke’s Mayo Bowl film, and is a much better player as a result.

“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better with my accuracy, that’s something every quarterback’s trying to improve,” he said. “Accuracy and pocket presence are the big things that, I can say it over and over again, but are really hard to fix. So, I feel like I’ve gotten better at those.”

Pocket presence is one of the more challenging aspects of playing the most important position on the field. It takes reps, it takes time, it takes awareness in film reviews, and often requires breaking many habits.

Of everything Harrell gained from taking 72 snaps against the Mountaineers was a full game of plays, all variances, thus each ornament a quarterback encounters or must reveal over four quarters was tucked into his experience that day.

So, as for squeezing the game film dry, that it exactly what Harrell did. Not one frame was wasted.

“I feel like I can do everything,” he said, as a result of all that was learned from the bowl game. “I’m athletic, I can throw, (and) I can make every throw on the field. I can throw it deep, whatever.”