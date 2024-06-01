Harrell Working to Morph Into Carolina's QB1 Role
CHAPEL HILL – Conner Harrell doesn’t lack for confidence.
He does, however, lack experience, which could be a deciding factor in his competition with Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson for North Carolina’s starting quarterback job. Or maybe it won’t.
Harrell is now in his third year at UNC as a redshirt sophomore. Sitting behind Drake Maye, he played little last season, but did start the Tar Heels’ bowl loss to West Virginia.
He was 18-for-27 with a touchdown and two interceptions that day. And for the season, was 22-for-30 with 270 yards, two scores and two picks. He squeezed every drop of knowledge possible from the Duke’s Mayo Bowl film, and is a much better player as a result.
“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better with my accuracy, that’s something every quarterback’s trying to improve,” he said. “Accuracy and pocket presence are the big things that, I can say it over and over again, but are really hard to fix. So, I feel like I’ve gotten better at those.”
Pocket presence is one of the more challenging aspects of playing the most important position on the field. It takes reps, it takes time, it takes awareness in film reviews, and often requires breaking many habits.
Of everything Harrell gained from taking 72 snaps against the Mountaineers was a full game of plays, all variances, thus each ornament a quarterback encounters or must reveal over four quarters was tucked into his experience that day.
So, as for squeezing the game film dry, that it exactly what Harrell did. Not one frame was wasted.
“I feel like I can do everything,” he said, as a result of all that was learned from the bowl game. “I’m athletic, I can throw, (and) I can make every throw on the field. I can throw it deep, whatever.”
Now in year three at Carolina, and year two in Chip Lindsey’s offense, Harrell has settled in. He carries himself around the Kenan Football Center like it’s his team. Not in an arrogant way, but in a QB1 way.
His voice is getting louder. His daps are more pronounced. And his presence is constant.
On the field, Harrell is carrying himself more and more like a starter.
“I would say, especially at the quarterback position, it comes with playing,” senior wide receiver Nate McCollum said, noting how game action is essential to a QB’s growth. “He’s gotten way more reps, and one thing that has developed in his game is reading the defense. Obviously, that’s what you have to do. So, I can see that as one of the biggest things, just being more calm and taking control.”
What McCollum said is the narrative right now around Harrell. His talent is obvious. His athletic ability and intelligence are, too. It’s the nuances of the game that must fall into place to attain the keys to UNC’s offense.
Self-assuredness is the paramount here. None of the aforementioned can happen without is. And Harrell has tapped into that most precious well.
“I think he’s more confident probably is what I would say,” Lindsey replied, when asked about the biggest change in Harrell since last season. “Obviously, long ways from being where he wants to be right now, but he’s playing with more confidence.”
Unwavering belief in self is the greatest personal machete one can have, especially when playing the most scrutinized position in the sport, and hacking through college defenses all while following the number three overall pick in the NFL Draft.
As confident as Harrell is, the Alabama native recognizes he’s still in the early stages of becoming whatever kind of player and leader he is down the road. That has been the focus since last season ended, and into the warmest months of the year.
“Approaching, just do the best that I can do,” he said. “Some things are out of my control, some things are in my control. I have to work the hardest, I have to watch as much film as I can, and I have to lead as much as I can. Control all the controllables and not try to worry about all the outside stuff.”