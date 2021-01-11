TarHeelIllustrated - Harris Barton Elected To College Football Hall Of Fame

CHAPEL HILL – The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced today that University of North Carolina great Harris Barton is a member of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class. Barton and the 10 other All-America players and two standout coaches in the 2021 Class were selected from the national ballot of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and the 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks. The ’21 Hall of Fame class will be inducted during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards dinner on Dec. 7.

“I’m truly humbled today,” Barton said. “Being inducted into the Hall of Fame for college football is an honor I never dreamt of. I’m honored to represent the University of North Carolina. This is such a great honor and I’m excited to share it with others, the people I love, and the people that helped.”

Barton will be the ninth representative of Carolina and the sixth player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He joins players Dre’ Bly, William Fuller, Charlie Justice, Don McCauley and Art Weiner, and coaches Mack Brown, Carl Snavely and Jim Tatum.

“When you think about the history of Carolina football, Harris Barton is no doubt one of the greats – and we’re thrilled that he now will officially take his place as one of the game’s all-time greats,” UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham stated. “He is an All-American, a Super Bowl Champion, a successful businessman, a leader in his community, a wonderful father, and a great family man. It is outstanding that he now can add ‘Hall of Famer’ to that list.”

An NFF National Scholar-Athlete in 1986, Barton matched his success in the classroom by becoming one of the most dominant offensive linemen in North Carolina history. A first-team All-American in 1986, Barton was named the ACC’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman after helping the Tar Heels finish sixth in the nation and first in the conference with 436 yards of total offense per game. The 1986 first-team All-ACC selection was also part of an offensive unit that finished 10th in the nation with 252.5 rushing yards per game. A four-year starter, Barton began his career at center before being switched to tackle as a sophomore to take better advantage of his skills. After leading UNC to berths in the 1983 Peach Bowl and the 1986 Aloha Bowl, he concluded his stellar collegiate career in the Japan Bowl all-star game.

“In my opinion, Harris Barton epitomizes the type of player and person the College Football Hall of Fame is all about,” said current UNC head coach and 2018 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Mack Brown. “Harris had an excellent career as a Tar Heel, went on to a great career in the NFL, and has done amazingly well as both a businessman and philanthropist. He checks all the boxes and I believe he’s earned the opportunity to stand beside the greats of our game.”

In addition to being an NFF National Scholar-Athlete, Barton was an Academic All-ACC selection, and he received the 1987 Jim Tatum Award as the conference’s top football scholar-athlete. A member of the 2007 ACC Legends Class, he is one of 27 players to have his jersey honored at Kenan Stadium. During his freshman year, Barton played alongside College Football Hall of Famer William Fuller.

Selected in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, Barton spent his entire career with the franchise from 1987-98. A 1993 Pro Bowler, he led the team to victories in Super Bowls XXIII, XXIV and XXIX.

After both of his parents passed away from brain tumors, Barton founded Champion Charities in 2004 with fellow College Football Hall of Famer and former 49ers teammate Ronnie Lott. The non-profit has contributed significantly to treating and researching brain tumors while helping those afflicted with the disease. Barton is also a board member of the Roberts Enterprise Development Fund, a venture philanthropy that invests exclusively in social enterprises that employ and empower people overcoming barriers to work. He is the founder and managing director of H. Barton Asset Management, where he specializes in providing investment capital to up-and-coming VC-backed technology startups.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, players must have been named a First Team All-American by a major/national selector as recognized and utilized by the NCAA for their consensus All-America teams; played their last year of intercollegiate football at least 10 full seasons prior; played within the last 50 years; and cannot be currently playing professional football. Coaches must have coached a minimum of 10 years and 100 games as a head football coach; won at least 60 percent of their games; and be retired from coaching for at least three full seasons. If a coach is retired and over the age of 70, there is no waiting period. If he is over the age of 75, he is eligible as an active coach. In all cases, the candidate's post-football record as a citizen may also be weighed.



