Harris Barton Talks Hall Of Fame, Why He Went To UNC, & Mack Brown

Harris Barton is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players ever at the University of North Carolina, and Tuesday night he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Barton was first-team All-America in 1986 and was named the ACC’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman that season, plus Barton was a four-year starter for the Tar Heels. In the NFL, Barton played 11 years with the San Francisco 49ers, winning three Super Bowls as a starter and being named to the Pro Bowl in 1993.

Here is part of an interview with Barton in which he discusses why he went to UNC and how Mack Brown and Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham helped push him into the Hall.

*Video courtesy of the College Football Foundation.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

**************************************************************************************