TarHeelIllustrated - Harris Returns To Lineup, Gives Heels Juice Injection

TALLAHASSEE, FL – When Roy Williams walked over to North Carolina Trainer Doug Halverson during the second half of UNC’s game at Florida State on Saturday, Halverson was all ears.

He leaned forward listening to what the Carolina coach had to say, nodded and then walked over to Anthony Harris. The redshirt freshman was told to get loose, he was going in the game.

December 30, 2019, or rather 383 days earlier, was the last time Harris played in a game for the Tar Heels. He scored six points in 14 minutes in a win over Yale before suffering another knee injury ending his season.

So, when Halverson told him to get ready Saturday, Harris had an immediate rush of adrenaline.

“I was pretty excited, I can't lie to you,” he said. “Just a lot of emotion going through me, but like I said, I was still locked in. I'm just waiting on the next play. So, when Doug (Halverson) came over there and talked to me, it pretty much just clicked.

“I got warm, I was pretty much already warm, so it wasn't too much I had to do. I was ready to go.”

And go he did.

Harris entered the game with 13:39 to play and FSU on a 13-3 run giving it a 54-43 lead. Carolina was in need, so Williams pulled the trigger letting Harris play, and he delivered.

In four minutes and seven seconds, before signaling to come out because he was winded, the 6-foot-4 wing guard didn’t score but he handed out three assists and infused his teammates with energy. And when he went to the bench, UNC trailed by just a 62-58 margin. One of his assists was a dart along the left baseline before feeding Garrison Brooks rolling to the basket. Brooks converted the shot and drew a foul, also hitting the free throw.

Clearly, Harris was impacting the game.

"Well, that's what he does is he plays with a tremendous amount of energy,” Williams said. “He's good defensively, but just the energy level that he brings.”

Brooks echoed his coach's words.