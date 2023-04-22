He was named the Pac 12 Freshman of the Year in 2022, while also making Honorable Mention All-Pac12. As a sophomore, Ingram didn’t make any all-conference teams.

In two seasons with the Cardinal, Ingram averaged 10.5 points per game in each campaign, shooting 38.8 percent from the floor (31.1 percent from 3-point range) as a freshman, and 40.8 percent (31.9 percent) as a sophomore.

Ingram, who played the last two seasons at Stanford, had UNC as one of his final schools when being recruited out of St. Marks School in Dallas, TX. A 5-star prospect and No. 16 rated player nationally in the class, he chose Stanford.

Harrison Ingram, a 6-foot-7 forward and major North Carolina target from the class of 2021, has committed to the Tar Heels out of the transfer portal, multiple sources have confirmed to THI.

Ingram is regarded as an unselfish player, as evidenced by him averaging 3.7 assists this past season. He attempted 9.2 shots per game this past season, of which 3.4 were from 3-point range. Interestingly, in 32 games as a freshman, Ingram attempted 307 shots, 115 were threes, and in 33 games this past season, he attempted 304 field goal, 113 being threes.

In his bio on Stanford’s site, Cardinal Coach, and former UNC assistant, Jerrod Hasse said about Ingram, "(He’s) extremely skilled and savvy. At 6-7, Harrison has the tools that should translate to the college game. His ball handling and playmaking skills for someone his size is a rarity.

“He can score from the perimeter, mid-range, and at the rim, and his versatility on the defensive end is what we look for in the recruiting process. He is an elite competitor and has seemingly won on every team he has been a part of. Harrison has an infectious personality that will lift up our group, and we are eager to have them both a part of our program.”

Ingram visited UNC for the double-overtime loss to Duke in February of 2020, and told THI he had a great time.

“I love UNC. Still a surreal feeling receiving any offers, especially from schools like UNC…,” he said. “I really love the family atmosphere that I experienced on my visit.”

Armando Bacot was on that Carolina team, and current head coach Hubert Davis was an assistant, as was current assistants Sean May and Brad Frederick. So Ingram had plenty of familiarity with UNC once he entered the portal.

Ingram is the fourth transfer to commit to UNC joining Paxson Wojcik (Brown), Jae’Lyn Withers (Louisville), and Cormac Ryan (Notre Dame).