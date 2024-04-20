After one season playing at North Carolina, Harrison Ingram is moving on to the NBA, he announced Saturday morning via Twitter/X.

A transfer to UNC after spending two seasons at Stanford, Ingram is projected anywhere to late first round to high second round on most draft boards.

“It’s a dream to play in the NBA,” he said in early March, when discussing his time at UNC and desire for the future.

Ingram averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season. In ACC play, however, he led the conference with 10.9 boards per each of the 20 games.

Ingram’s decision wasn’t immediate, he spent time thinking about it following his end-of-season meeting with head coach Hubert Davis. The experience of being a Carolina basketball player impacted Ingram as much as how his game has grown to where’s he’s a significant NBA prospect.

“It’s amazing, it can’t be beat,” he said right before the NCAA Tournament started. “The fans go out there an hour before the game, almost fully packed. A lot of UNC fans are there. Every game I’ve been to, especially at Boston College. We got there an hour-and-a-half before the game, we’re shooting and there’s probably 300 UNC fans in there just cheering our names…

“The commitment from fans, the travel, they show love. It’s amazing here.”

A few notes about his season:

-Ingram scored 20 or more points five times

-He s cored 14-plus points ten times

-Had 11 double-doubles this season

-Grabbed 10 or more rebounds in a game 17 times

-Pulled down 15-plus boards four times

-Led the Tar Heels with 51 steals

-Third-Team All-ACC

-ACC Player of the Week once

Ingram raised his 3-point percentage from 31% at Stanford to 38.5% at UNC this season. He converted 43% from the field. Ingram also handed out 2.2 assists per game.

UNC didn’t win the national title, but from almost all basketball perspectives, personal, and the overall Carolina experience, Ingram wouldn’t trade it for anything else, he said.

“It's worked out perfectly.”