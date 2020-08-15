Harrison Ingram's Decision Is All About Trust
As we head to the latter part of August, recruiting it taking a more personal twist. Among the prospects in the Rivals150 rankings, 79 are off the board and committed. Many of the remaining players...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news