Of the many assets Harrison Ingram brought into the North Carolina Basketball program this past year, perhaps the joy of playing, and doing so with such passion, top the list.

Ingram’s approach and hoops disposition clearly were infectious. He was an energy guy without trying to be an energy guy. It naturally flowed from him like Niagara Falls pouring over a group of players that already arrived to the court with plenty of mojo themselves.

In a purely basketball sense, Ingram gave Carolina a little bit of everything, and a lot of a few things.