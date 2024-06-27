Former North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram was selected by the San Antonio Spurs 48th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Ingram, who played one season for the Tar Heels after spending two seasons at Stanford, left UNC with one year of eligibility remaining.

Ingram averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season. In ACC play, however, he led the conference with 10.9 boards per each of the 20 games. Ingram raised his 3-point percentage from 31% at Stanford to 38.5% at UNC this season. He converted 43% from the field. Ingram also handed out 2.2 assists per game.

Some other Ingram notables: Ingram scored 20 or more points five times; he scored 14-plus points ten times; had 11 double-doubles this season; grabbed 10 or more rebounds in a game 17 times; pulled down 15-plus boards four times; led the Tar Heels with 51 steals; was Third-Team All-ACC; and was ACC Player of the Week once.

“It’s amazing, it can’t be beat,” Ingram said right before the NCAA Tournament started about playing at UNC. “The fans go out there an hour before the game, almost fully packed. A lot of UNC fans are there. Every game I’ve been to, especially at Boston College. We got there an hour-and-a-half before the game, we’re shooting and there’s probably 300 UNC fans in there just cheering our names…

“The commitment from fans, the travel, they show love. It’s amazing here.”