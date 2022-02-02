Harvard OL Rolland Transfers to Carolina

CHAPEL HILL – Offensive lineman Spencer Rolland is transferring from Harvard to North Carolina. An expected spring graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering and a minor in astrophysics, Rolland will join the Carolina program this summer and will have two years of eligibility.

A 6-6, 285-pounder, Rolland started 20 games along the offensive line while at Harvard. In 2021, he started all 10 games while helping Harvard produce the Ivy League’s second-highest scoring offense. He was named first-team All-Ivy League by the league and Phil Steele.

Entering 2020, Rolland was tabbed preseason third-team All-Ivy League before the season was cancelled. He saw his first action for the Crimson as a redshirt freshman in 2019, when he started all 10 games.

In addition to his football acumen, Rolland, a Burnsville, Minn. native, is an academic standout. He was a finalist for the Doris Robinson Award, which is named after the wife of former Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson and is presented to a student-athlete who excels in the classroom and the community. Rolland was a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, also known as the Academic Heisman. He was also a CoSIDA Academic All-American, a CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree, and an Academic All-Ivy selection.

