Harvard Transfer Rolland Talks Decision, Searels & More

CHAPEL HILL - New North Carolina transfer offensive lineman Spencer Rolland met with the media following UNC Coach Mack Brown’s press conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss his decision to commit to the Tar Heels.

The 6-6, 285-pounder started 20 games along Harvard's offensive line and was named first-team All-Ivy League by the league and Phil Steele in 2021. He will have two years of eligibility at Carolina.

Below are some pulled notes and quotes from what Rolland had to say.

*A four-year letterman for the Crimson, Rolland decided to enter the transfer portal following the 2021 season, which was an impressive one on and off the football field for the Burnsville, MN, native.

Rolland earned Academic All-Ivy League honors and was a Semifinalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy and the Doris Robinson Award. He also earned CoSIDA Academic All-District and All-American honors for his successes in the classroom.

So, what went into Rolland’s decision to transfer to UNC?

“During my process through the transfer portal, I was looking at development in my game, and I thought coach Searels was one of the best in terms of developing guys and getting offensive line guys specifically on to the next level,” Rolland said. “And, especially when I came down on my visit here to North Carolina, I could really tell that he focused on technique while, at the same time, he really wants to put his players in the best position to win games. And just that relationship that we built during that weekend made me realize I wanted to be a player under Coach Searels."

*In his four seasons at Harvard, Rolland started in 20 games across the Crimson’s offensive line, playing primarily at the right tackle position.

Still, Rolland said he’ll play anywhere across the line and just wants to help the team in any way he possibly can. “Throughout Harvard, I started my sophomore year at right tackle and played all 10 games there,” he said. “My senior year, I also started at right tackle. But, throughout my football history, I've played both left and right tackle. And so, I'm not too sure exactly where they want me to be playing, but I'm happy to play at whichever position they need me to play, whether that's left tackle, right tackle, whatever will make the offensive line stronger.”

Does Rolland have any experience playing guard?

“I prefer tackle and I haven't played guard,” he said. “But, if that's where the offense needs me to be, I’ll be more than happy to adjust and learn that position.”

*Besides Searels, Brown also played a pivotal role in luring the graduate transfer to UNC.

Rolland, who originally committed to transfer to Penn State before decommitting last November, said the chance to play under Brown was one he simply couldn’t pass up.

“Coach Brown, as everybody knows, he's a Hall of Fame coach and he got there for a reason and I'm excited to be one of his players that is under him,” Rolland said. “Being such a great coach, I think he'll bring a lot of leadership qualities and experience to me that I haven't quite yet experienced before.

“But I am coming from Coach Tim Murphy, and he's another one of those great coaches of college football. And so, I'm excited to really see what Coach Brown has to offer during practices and during the games, but knowing his resumé, he's gonna be great. So, I'm excited for that.”

*Despite the step from playing Ivy League football to ACC football being quite a substantial one, Rolland said the competition in the Ivy League has gotten better in recent years, which he thinks will help him settle quicker at Carolina.

“Our competition at the Ivy League level I think is increasing year by year,” he said. “We’ve got multiple players transferring out of the Ivy League to go to the FBS level or even pursue NFL careers. And I think that transition from Ivy League to ACC is going to be a little bit more competitive. But I think, from an offensive scheme wise and size wise, the Ivy League has that size, that speed. And so, I think it’ll take me a little bit (of time) to adjust, but once I've adjusted, I'll be ready to go.”

Rolland also added that he played in a similar offense to UNC’s at Harvard, which should also help smooth his transition.

“I know here at North Carolina, you guys like to run the ball as well as pass the ball, and that's very similar to our offensive scheme at Harvard,” Rolland said. “I think the transition from Harvard to North Carolina is going to be pretty seamless.”

Brandon Peay contributed to the report.