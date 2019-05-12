If THI was doing a series on the best players from Japan or Korea, Jack Tabb would probably make the cut with relative ease. His mother was in the Army, so Tabb, who was born in Japan, also lived in South Korea, Tennessee and Indiana before spending his last two years of high school in New Jersey.

Tabb was recruited to UNC while he attended Red Bank Catholic in Red Bank, NJ, but his representation in this series is because of some formative years he spent as a child in Hawaii, where he lived for four years while his mother was stationed there.

For Tabb, though, that’s also where he was bitten by the football bug.

“It was a great environment at Saint Louis Boys school,” he said. “Most of the time at recess we played tackle football without pads. No one ever complained no one ever folded. It was also one of the first times I wasn't the biggest kid in the yard so as you can imagine I learned a few hard lessons.”

He later used the grit he grew to embrace on the field at Kenan Stadium and spots around the ACC.

Mainly a tight end, Tabb played in 41 games as a Tar Heel hauling in 47 receptions for 534 yards and five touchdowns. His best season came as a senior when he caught 26 passes for 257 yards and three scores. Eric Ebron was generating headlines at UNC while Tabb was improving his craft but also finding every way he could to help the Tar Heels on the field.

“I didn't feel I was playing behind E until our junior season when I was playing tight end and linebacker,” Tabb said. “We came in together in the same class in 2011 and I knew he was a special player. I wanted to be the best tight end duo in college history.