TarHeelIllustrated.com

Cam Hayes Talks Visit
North Carolina had several big-time basketball recruits in town over the weekend for its home game versus arch rival Duke in the Dean Dome. One of the coveted prospects was Cam Hayes from Greensbo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news