WILMINGTON, NC – While North Carolina may not get any votes as the best team in the nation right now as it continues to develop individually and as a unit, the Tar Heels certainly may get the nod as the best dressed team. Sitting in suits on the bench Friday night in Wilmington were senior wing Brandon Robinson, junior big man Sterling Manley and freshmen guards Anthony Harris and Jeremiah Francis. Each is injured and was unavailable for the Tar Heels’ 78-62 victory over UNC-Wilmington. In addition, freshman forward Armando Bacot suffered a concussion after playing just 2:41 and missed the rest of the game. The Heels were seriously depleted. Five of UNC’s 13 scholarship players were banged up and not available, adding to what is already a challenging situation for UNC Coach Roy Williams. Needless to say, the Tar Heels need to get healthy, but timing for their returns vary, Williams said following the game. First up will be Robinson, the 6-foot-4 veteran who started UNC’s exhibition game versus Winston-Salem State but injured his ankle five minutes in. Robinson scored 119 points last season averaging around 12 minutes a game in ACC play. He also shot 46 percent (23-for-50) from 3-point range and is one of the team’s leaders, so he’s needed for plenty of reasons. He is getting close, however.

Robinson could be back for the trip to the Bahamas. (Jacob Turner, THI)

“He got off that cute little scooter pretty quick, got out of the boot (Friday) and we’re thinking probably around Nassau (Bahamas) time but hopefully (Sometime) earlier,” Williams said, following the win in Wilmington. “We’ll just have to wait and see.” The Tar Heels plarticipate in the Battle For Atlantis in the Bahamas beginning Nov. 27. They will play three games in the event against high-major competion, opening up versus Alabama. UNC hasn’t released any information about Bacot, but Williams said Friday night they thought it was a concussion, so he’s likely in the concussion protocol and should be ready to go fairly soon. The other three are a different story. Manley played 18 games last season missing most of ACC play with a mysterious knee injury the program describes as “soreness” in his left knee. It healed enough he was cleared to play the last few conference games and in the postseason, though he totaled just nine minutes. The 6-foot-11 junior from Pickerington, OH, underwent knee surgery last spring and is slowly working his way back, but Williams has said several times over the last five weeks he has no idea when Manley will be back. If healthy, Manley would be a valuable part of Carolina’s rotation. Francis, who is also from Pickerington, suffered a knee injury in November of 2017 forcing him to miss his entire junior season, but the pain returned the following summer necessitating another surgery, which caused the point guard to also miss his senior campaign.

Bacot suffered a concussion at UNCW. (Jacob Turner, THI)