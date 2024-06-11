CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defensive back Antavious “Stick” Lane’s first season with the Tar Heels went different than he imagined.

After spending four seasons at Georgia State, Lane transferred to Chapel Hill for his final two years of eligibility. During his time with the Panthers, he appeared in 37 games, recording 226 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, and 11 interceptions.

The three-time All-Sun Belt performer holds the Georgia State record for career interceptions (11), the single-season record for interceptions (11), and is the only Panther in program history to return two interceptions for a touchdown.

With a decorated resume, Lane hoped to make an immediate impact on the North Carolina defense, but a preseason hamstring injury hampered his progress and comfort.

He missed the first two games of the season against South Carolina and App State. On top of being a summer enrollee at UNC, Lane had plenty of ground to make up.

“I felt like I was behind. I was trying to catch up [during] the season and I just couldn’t get to that point,” said Lane. “As far as early on in the season, the ball was rolling and I had to catch up.”

As he transitioned to the ACC and Power 5 football, Lane believed in his talent and ability, but it was the lack of confidence in the playbook due to the injury that contributed to his slower progress.

“It was just [a lack of] confidence in the playbook that first year. It wasn’t all there because I got here in the fall and I got hurt as soon I got up here,” said Lane. “I kind of missed those reps. I was getting the mental reps but sometimes you gotta get those actual reps to grasp the right information and the stuff that you need.”

Despite the roadblock to begin his UNC career, Lane appeared in 11 games in 2023, tallying 62 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, and one forced fumble. His 409 snaps logged were the fewest since his true freshman season at Georgia State, where he appeared in just four games before redshirting.

His PFF grade of 73.8 ranked first among the Tar Heels’ secondary and his run defense grade of 82.0 put him at second on the roster.