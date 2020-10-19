TarHeelIllustrated - Heels Accept What Went Wrong, Vow To Push Forward

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Credit North Carolina’s players for accepting blame for what transpired Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Tar Heels were clobbered out of the gate by a Florida State team that entered the contest 0-3 in the ACC but found a spark in a loss at Notre Dame the week before. And playing as if their season depended on it, the Seminoles’ energy and intensity simply weren’t matched by the Tar Heels, who fell from the ranks of the unbeaten in a 31-28 loss. Blocked punts, a pick six, a defense poor at every level and an offense that found ways to stall even when it moved the ball in the first half saw the Heels go into the locker room trailing 31-7. There was plenty of blame to go around, but the same can be said for Carolina’s second-half surge, in which it outscored the Seminoles 21-0 and had the ball inside the final minute in FSU territory with a chance at stealing a victory. They were perhaps a dropped pass and one more play from making that happen. “Obviously, we weren't ready to handle the surge that they had in the first half,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “And then the kids settled down. I've never been prouder of a group to come back and play like they did in the second half. And (former Texas) Coach (Darrell) Royal at Texas always told me when your team plays like that they didn't lose the game. They ran out of time, because they obviously dominated the second half.” The Tar Heels did run out of time, but the promising second half gives the staff two things to focus on that should help this team grow.

Mack Brown was pleased with his team's fight in the second half Saturday night. (ACC Media)

First, they probably got a healthy tongue lashing Sunday for what went down over the first 30 minutes, as at some point the careful cultivation of this process needs a hammer and a few nails. Teams that want to reside among the nation’s elite must face the in-house consequences of such a paltry performance. At the same time, howver, this was just the 17th game of the Mack Brown Part II era, and this is a mission not designed to find completion after 24 months but more in the 36, 48 and 60-month realms. So, accentuating the positives will help the Heels grow quickly while cutting the cord to what happened, as a ranked foe and fierce rival is up next. For now, thoughts of ACC championship games are so far from Carolina's radar. Getting better is the mantra. “We’re not worried about that now,” UNC quarterback Sam Howell said. “We’re just worried about getting back and evaluating this film and get better and beat a good NC State team next week. “So, we’re just taking it one week at a time and we know if we take care of business we’ll be where we want to be.”

The Tar Heels embrace what went wrong, but the look to build off of their second-half effort. (ACC Media)