Heels Amended First-Half Struggles With Kansas' Bigs

(Photo by USA Today)

LAWRENCE, KS - North Carolina’s frontcourt found itself at the forefront of the Tar Heels’ question marks entering the offseason. And, just two games in, it appeared that the concerns were manifesting into legitimate worry Friday night inside of Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas, sporting big men Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams, and Flory Bidunga, flexed its muscles down low against the Tar Heels in the first half of the top-ten matchup inside the Jayhawks’ hallowed hall. Adams converted seven of his nine field goal attempts in the first half, leading the Jayhawks with 14 points at the break. Dickinson, the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, added in seven points and five rebounds, while Bidunga, off the bench, notched six points and seven boards. The trio combined for 27 points and 13 rebounds in the opening 20 minutes, dominating UNC’s frontcourt in a plethora of statistics. KU’s lead reached 20 points twice before the intermission. As a team, Kansas shot 59.5 percent from the floor, an impressive number in its own right. Yet, the frontcourt’s numbers alone dwarfed those of the team as whole, shooting 66.7 percent through 20 minutes. “We weren’t playing defense. I mean, they shot 60 percent against us in the first half,” said UNC Coach Hubert Davis. “I really felt like in the first half, they were getting everything. Dickinson was getting the ball right underneath the basket. Everybody else, they were getting lobs.” The Jayhawks scored 30 of their 53 first-half points in the paint, recording nine layups and four dunks.

One of UNC forward Jalen Washington's field goals was a follow slam on the break at Kansas. (Photo by USA Today)

“Their bigs are big. They’re really talented, not only scoring around the basket but getting positioned close to the basket,” said Davis. “One of the things that we always talk about is you got to play defense before you play defense, and if you start playing defense when they’re already on the block or posting up, it’s just too late for those talented types of players.” Even when Kansas failed to execute its offense, it was successful in drawing fouls in the paint and on the block against North Carolina. Four of the five Tar Heel big men who saw action in the first half committed at least two fouls, while Ty Claude was whistled for three. In total, they combined for 13 fouls before the break. Conversely, the Tar Heels’ defensive shortcomings translated to the offensive end, combining for just six points and 11 rebounds in the first half. A lack of interior presence not only hindered the frontcourt’s impact, but prevented UNC’s guards from effectively spacing the floor. Struggling on both ends of the floor, Davis challenged them, looking to invoke the will and want needed to orchestrate a comeback. The Tar Heels answered, rising to the occasion on defense. While Dickinson notched 13 points in the second half, Adams and Bidunga combined for just two points and two rebounds. Kansas shot 38.5 percent in the final 20 minutes, scoring just one point per possession. “It’s your will and your want to and I felt like in the second half those guys competitively fought better than they did in the first half,” said Davis.

UNC's bigs, like Ven-Allen Lubin (pictured) had success cutting to the rim in the second half at Kansas. (Photo by USA Today)