Armando Bacot said the Tar Heels must “stack wins” following a victory over Virginia on Saturday, and to do that, North Carolina must take care of business Monday night at Florida State.

The Tar Heels ended a four-game losing streak last Wednesday by escaping Notre Dame on the road courtesy of a spirited second-half performance. The Heels were dialed in for all 40 minutes in beating the six-ranked Cavaliers two days ago at the Smith Center.

So now, the task is simple: get another win, which would be the definition of stacking, and it would get the Heels one step closer to securing inclusion in the NCAA Tournament,

The Tar Heels (18-11, 10-8 ACC) and Seminoles (9-20, 7-11) tip at 7 PM.

Here are 5 Things To Watch For as UNC visits FSU: