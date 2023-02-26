News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-26 23:05:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Heels At Seminoles: 5 Things To Watch For

UNC has another big game Monday night visiting Florida State, so here are 5 things for Tar Heels fans to watch for.
UNC has another big game Monday night visiting Florida State, so here are 5 things for Tar Heels fans to watch for. (Kevin Roy/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************************************

Shoulder pain? Joints ache? The Rogue Shop’s cream works magic. *Can’t sleep? The Rogue Shop has something you need. Use Promo code TARHEELS10 & save $$$

***************************************************************************************

Armando Bacot said the Tar Heels must “stack wins” following a victory over Virginia on Saturday, and to do that, North Carolina must take care of business Monday night at Florida State.

The Tar Heels ended a four-game losing streak last Wednesday by escaping Notre Dame on the road courtesy of a spirited second-half performance. The Heels were dialed in for all 40 minutes in beating the six-ranked Cavaliers two days ago at the Smith Center.

So now, the task is simple: get another win, which would be the definition of stacking, and it would get the Heels one step closer to securing inclusion in the NCAA Tournament,

The Tar Heels (18-11, 10-8 ACC) and Seminoles (9-20, 7-11) tip at 7 PM.

Here are 5 Things To Watch For as UNC visits FSU:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}