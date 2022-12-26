North Carolina is back in the national rankings, as the Tar Heels are No. 25 in this week’s Associated Press poll. They are not ranked in the coaches’ poll, but are the second team out in the 27th spot.

UNC opened the season ranked No. 1 and held that post for the first four weeks before dropping completely out two weeks later after losing four consecutive games. Since, however, Hubert Davis’ team has won four straight, including the last two over Ohio State and Michigan.

UNC is 9-4 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. The Tar Heels visit Pittsburgh at noon on Friday, as they have just conference games remaining until the NCAA Tournament.

Carolina’s other two victories in the win streak are over Georgia Tech at home by 15 points and The Citadel at home by 33. The Heels are in the midst of playing just two home games over a 44-day span.

And, when they take the court at the Peterson Events Center on Friday at Pitt, it will be the eighth time in 10 games in which the Heels have worn their blue uniforms.