Heels Closing In On Herd Immunity

CHARLOTTE – New ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips made no bones about it that he would like to see everyone associated with athletics teams in the conference fully vaccinated as the coming sports calendar nears. It would relieve the league and participating teams of potentially damaging consequences that are surely coming if they are not vaccinated and hit with COVID issues. The SEC recently announced it will not make up postponed games due to virus issues, and they could be ruled as foreits. The ACC has not yet determined what it will do, but it likely similarily will handles such problems. Phillips, while delivering his first State of the ACC Address on Wednesday at the league’s annual Kickoff event, said teams must be at 85 percent vaccination to reach herd immunity, but some of the league’s football programs have not yet satisfied that goal. “We have over half of our group above that 85-percent threshold with several others on the cusp,” Phillips said. “We all feel like that's a reasonable target across the ACC.” One of the ACC programs not quite at herd immunity is North Carolina. But the Tar Heels are getting close, according to head coach Mack Brown. “We're not at 85 percent for herd immunity with our entire team yet” he said, also Wednesday at the ACC Kickoff at The Westin. “We're getting really close.”

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips says the ACC hasn't yet determined its protocols for this season. (THI)

Could not being at 85 percent affect a team’s ability to play its entire schedule? Phillips said seven of the ACC’s 15 members, which includes Notre Dame, though the Fighting Irish have returned to Independent status for football this season, have mandates all students on campus must be vaccinated. “It's not just split according to what you may believe, just publics and privates,” Phillips said. “Virginia Tech is a perfect example being a public in the state of Virginia, what they've done.” All Tech students must submit verification they have been vaccinated in order to be on campus starting next month or receive an approved exemption by the school. Notre Dame, which UNC visits Oct. 30, recently sent out a release to the media noting it will not credential any members of the press that are not fully vaccinated. There will be no exceptions. So could that affect players on visiting teams that are also not vaxxed? There are no indications such stringent regulations will be placed on competing teams, but it will help if each club reaches herd immunity. Vaccinated athletes will not be subjected to contact tracing regulations, as an example. Phillips said the ACC is still working toward determining its COVID protocols for the coming fall, and Brown said his team is closing in on achieving iherd immunity.

Mack Brown says his team is getting close to being 85 percent vaccinated. (THI)