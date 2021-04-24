TarHeelIllustrated - Heels Conclude Spring With Competitive Game

CHAPEL HILL - A rainy day yes, but a fun one nonetheless as North Carolina held its first spring game since 2019 on Saturday afternoon in Kenan Stadium.

Using a somewhat confusing set of rules, Team Tar Heels out-gained Team Carolina, 190-154, on their way to a 14-12 victory in the 70-minute game.

Despite seeing limited reps, quarterback Sam Howell showed why he’s a Heisman hopeful, completing six of his 10 passes for a game-high 118 yards and one touchdown.

Quarterback Jefferson Boaz finished with a game-high 50 rushing yards on two carries and one touchdown.

Defensively, both teams looked solid, with Cameron Roseman-Sinclair and Power Echols leading Team Carolina with four tackles a piece while JaQurious Conley, Eugene Asante and Chris Collins paced Team Tar Heels with four tackles each.

Asante finished wiih a game-high two tackles for loss, while Ra Ra Dillworth and Des Evans tallied 1.5 apiece.

“Everybody got to play,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said after the game. “We had 85 plays, we've been 75 and 77, so we had more today than we've had in our other scrimmages. I thought the guys competed, so this will be a tremendous video for us.”

The game started off relatively slowly, with both offenses racking up a combined 12 yards on the opening two possessions.

After starting the first drive, the blue (first team) offense took over again on the third for Team Tar Heels, with DJ Jones stepping in for Ty Chandler at running back. Howell completed a 12-yard pass to Antoine Green on the first play before Jones had back-to-back run plays, gaining just two yards.