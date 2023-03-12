On the outside looking in at the NCAA Tournament, North Carolina declined an invitation to participate in the NIT on Sunday night, ending its 2022-23 basketball season.

“All season our focus and goal have been on being the best team we can possibly become and reaching our full potential to give us another opportunity to compete, play for and win an NCAA championship," UNC Coach Hubert Davis said in a release by the university.

“Although we no longer have that opportunity and this season wasn’t what we had hoped for, I want to thank our players and staff for their hard work and love for Carolina Basketball.

“Many factors go into postseason play and we believe now is the time to focus on moving ahead, preparing for the next season and the opportunity to again compete for ACC and NCAA championships.

“I also want to thank our great fans for their incredible support. Our commitment to you is what drives us to improve our program in every way.”

The Tar Heels (20-13) fell to Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament last Thursday night at the Greensboro Coliseum, and afterward, some of them appeared resigned to the fact their season was over.