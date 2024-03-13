WASHINGTON, DC – There isn’t any cocktail party going on at Capital One Arena mere blocks from Chinatown in the nation’s capital.

At least not with respect to North Carolina.

Former Carolina coach Roy Williams used to refer to the ACC Tournament as a “cocktail party,” and with it came a general belief he wasn’t interested in burning his team out to win that tournament when a much more important one followed several days after the ACC title game.

In his 18 years at the helm, UNC won the event just three times, while it also won the national championship three times, each, however, in seasons in which the Tar Heels didn’t even reach the finals of the cocktail party event.

Williams retired three years ago, and a new belief has infiltrated the Carolina program. The Tar Heels want to cut down the nets this weekend.

“We’re desperate to win this tournament,” graduate forward Armando Bacot said Wednesday at the team’s hotel, the Marriott Metro Center.

Bacot and the fourth-ranked Heels, who are the top seed in DC this week, have maintained all season they wanted to hang three banners. They secured the first one by outright winning the ACC regular season record with a 17-3 mark. One of them is winning the NCAA championship.

In between, is this little get-together among the league’s 15 members.