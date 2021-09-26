Heels Didn't Plan Much For Sims, And It Proved Costly

ATLANTA – Among the more concerning realities that came from North Carolina’s punishing 45-22 loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was that the Tar Heels didn’t really prepare for Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims.

Sims didn’t start, but he did play, taking over on Tech’s sixth possession and leading the Jackets to 39 points and 328 total yards over the next seven offensive series. Prior to his entry, Jordan Yates’ five possessions led to just six points and 66 total yards.

Without Sims in the game, UNC might have found a way to steal a victory on a night its had a whole heap of issues. Instead, the Tar Heels are licking their wounds, which are actually large gashes.

“Give credit to Sims,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “I think they had 81-82 yards in the first half, and Sims came in, and did tremendous job that second half. We couldn’t stop him. I think he rushed (128) something yards…

“Sims came in, and then he just ran them down the field.”

The sophomore started every game last season for Georgia Tech, leading it in rushing, touchdowns scored, and obviously all passing categories.

Sims started the season-opening loss to Northern Illinois running six times for 34 yards. But he re-injured his shoulder and was unavailable the following week versus Kennesaw State. But Sims was cleared to play at Clemson, and media reports indicated he was at full strength leading up to the UNC game.

Carolina, however, put most of its attention on Yates, not Sims.



