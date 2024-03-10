DURHAM, NC – The idea of sharing the ACC regular season championship didn’t appeal at all to North Carolina.

The Tar Heels have thought all season they are the best team in the conference, and the best way to prove it was to outright win the conference’s 20-game regular season crown. That mattered more than anything else Saturday, and the Heels achieved their mission.

UNC 84, Duke 79, and with it, Carolina finished atop the ACC standings two games ahead of the second-place Blue Devils. The Heels also completed a season sweep of their arch rivals. But even more rewarding than that is they checked an important box the team set out for last summer.

“For us, it felt good to secure that title,” junior and Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram said. “And what else could we have asked for coming to UNC. UNC-Duke, last game of the season for the title, what else could you ask for?”

With likely ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis finishing with only nine points, his low since the calendar turned to 2024, and Armando Bacot, UNC’s second-leading scorer, also with nine points, the Heels asked for someone else to step up and perform well above norm. So, Cormac Ryan obliged.

He netted a career-high 31 points, fueling the Heels (25-6, 17-3 ACC) to a quick start with a trio of 3-pointers in the first couple of minutes, and later Ryan closed the game scoring 17 points over the final 11:20.