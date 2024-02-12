A week after beating Duke was enough to keep North Carolina in the third spot in the Associated Press Top 25, despite losing several days earlier, the Tar Heels spit two games again, but this time dropped in the poll.

UNC lost at home to Clemson but won at Miami on Saturday, yet fell to No. 7 in this week’s rankings.

The Tar Heels had occupied the No. 3 spot for three consecutive weeks. It was their highest ranking since being No. 1 in early November 2022.

After falling behind Clemson 15-2, UNC eventually tied the game at 70-70, but a 7-0 Tigers spurt did in the Heels. In Coral Gables, the Tar Heels opened with a 20-8 lead and led by 12 twice in the second half, including with 7:43 remaining.

Miami closed to two points, however, and had the ball. But UNC managed to hold off the Hurricanes to improve to 19-5 overall and 11-2 in the ACC.

Carolina visits Syracuse on Tuesday night and hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday.

AP Top 25