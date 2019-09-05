CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown wants to win football games, that is undeniable, but he also wants his players to have fun.

So, with seemingly the rest of the college football universe adopting celebratory trinkets for defensive players that get turnovers, the North Carolina coach joined the ranks. And it didn’t take much pondering, either, when he was recently presented with the idea.

“One thing we’ve got to remember is these are young people that need to have fun,” Brown said earlier this week. “Coaches have tremendous pressure on them and players have tremendous pressure on them – I wanted to come back to have fun and I want the kids to have fun.”

When junior safety Myles Wolfolk picked off a pass in the fourth quarter during Saturday’s 24-20 victory over South Carolina, he became the first Tar Heel to grab hold of the new turnover belt celebrating his big play.

A few minutes later, Wolfolk picked off another pass, and this time held the belt high in the air, as if he was making up for not putting on enough of a show the first time. Not yet ready to let go, Wolfolk took the belt to postgame interviews outside of UNC’s locker room, draping it over his left shoulder.

“This is a nice little addition to have for us, a little motivation for the Rude to get a pick, for everybody on defense to get a turnover,” he said. “We are aiming to get this every week, and this week was mine.”