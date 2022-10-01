CHAPEL HILL- North Carolina Coach Mack Brown asked his team to play a more complimentary style of football this week.

And the Tar Heels heeded his command in their 41-10 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

In particular, a sequence of drives in the first half served as a tone-setter to the complementary football the Heels would play on the night.

Brown’s request, made last Monday in his weekly press conference, was for his offense to sustain some drives allowing Carolina’s beleaguered defense chance to rest at times. Last week’s loss to Notre Dame was the best example of that not happening, as the Irish ran 85 plays to UNC’s 60, and had the ball for nearly 15 more minutes.

So, the mandate was to sustain some drive, eat some clock, and let the guys on defense rest a bit.

“We had a bounce-back game for both sides of the ball,” UNC quarterback Drake Maye said after the Tar Heels win over the Hokies. “After the first drive, they came down, and they had a big play. We held them to a field goal, which was huge.

After that first touchdown, things were rolling from there. This defense, I face them every day in practice. They have players. They make plays, and they make it hard on you in practice.”