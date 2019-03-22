Blacksburg, Va. – North Carolina fell to Virginia Tech, 4-1, on Friday afternoon on a blustery day in Blacksburg. Dylan Harris extended his career best, and team best, reached base streak to 19 consecutive games with a single in the 9th inning.

Virginia Tech scored first after a two-out, two-RBI single in the bottom of the second inning from Jack Owens for the Hokie 2-0 lead.

The Hokies doubled the lead in the 5th inning with a two-run home run to make it 4-0.

Dylan Harris got the Tar Heels on the board with a RBI single in the 9th inning with two outs to make it 4-1 for the Hokies.