Heels Fall To Hokies
Blacksburg, Va. – North Carolina fell to Virginia Tech, 4-1, on Friday afternoon on a blustery day in Blacksburg. Dylan Harris extended his career best, and team best, reached base streak to 19 consecutive games with a single in the 9th inning.
KEY MOMENTS
Virginia Tech scored first after a two-out, two-RBI single in the bottom of the second inning from Jack Owens for the Hokie 2-0 lead.
The Hokies doubled the lead in the 5th inning with a two-run home run to make it 4-0.
Dylan Harris got the Tar Heels on the board with a RBI single in the 9th inning with two outs to make it 4-1 for the Hokies.
NOTABLES
Harris's single extended his career best, and team best, reached base streak to 19 consecutive games.
Ike Freeman and Danny Serretti also extended their season high reached base streak to 14 games. Serretti's is a career high while Freeman is one off his career high of 15 games.
PITCHER RECORDS
Win: Virginia Tech, Ian Seymour (4-0)
Loss: North Carolina, Tyler Baum (4-2)
UP NEXT
UNC will take on Virginia Tech in game two of the three-game series at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 23.