CHAPEL HILL – Trailing Syracuse by three points at halftime, North Carolina head coach Roy Williams made it crystal clear in the locker room he wasn’t happy with his team’s performance over the first 20 minutes Tuesday night.

“He was a little mad,” Cameron Johnson said. “He didn’t like the way we competed in the first half, he didn’t like the simple basketball mistakes we made.”

The Heels heeded their coach’s message, opening the second half with a 15-3 run, and while they didn’t entirely pull away from the Orange, but they did secure a 93-85 victory at the Smith Center.

The task would have been greater had Coby White not scored 15 of his game-high 34 points by the intermission, keeping he Heels afloat after an overall 37-percent shooting performance. Led by Elijah Hughes’ 15 points in the first half, Syracuse shot 52.9 percent from the floor and 47.1 from beyond the arc. Hughes came into Tuesday night’s game averaging 13.7 points, showing just how dominant he was.

“Hughes shot the ball really well and made five threes,” Luke Maye said. “We just said we’ve got to get out to them and make sure they’re shooting over a contested hand and I thought we did that more in the second half.”

Now, back to how UNC started the second half, putting their Hall of Fame coach’s words into action.