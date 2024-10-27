Heels Get Plenty Out of 64-Point Exhibition Romp

CHAPEL HILL – The final tune up for North Carolina before the ninth-ranked Tar Heels get the season going for real in a week took place Sunday at the Smith Center.

UNC rolled, 127-63, over Division II Johnson C. Smith in a game that included RJ Davis, who did not play in the charity exhibition at Memphis 12 days ago. It also did not include Ty Claude, who is sitting out waiting for an academic issue to get resolved, as we reported more than a week ago.

For UNC Coach Hubert Davis, having the reigning ACC Player of the Year on the court to see his team play with him was needed and a welcome sight.

“It’s always better when you have RJ our there on the floor…,” Carolina’s fourth-year coach said. “It was nice having him out there and having a full roster and being able to go out there and compete.”

Seven Tar Heels scored in double figures, paced by freshman Ian Jackson’s 21 points. Vanderbilt transfer Ven-Allen Lubin finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. RJ Davis and Seth Trimble added 15 point each, Elliot Cadeau and Jalen Washington tallied 12 each, and Cade Tyson finished with 10.

Carolina shot 62.5% from the field, including 36.8% (7-for-19) from 3-point range. Carolina owned a 54-24 rebounding advantage, even though it was 19-15 at one point. Thus, the Heels outrebounded the Golden Bulls, 35-9 the rest of the way.