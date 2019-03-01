(Note: Roy Williams' complete Friday press conference below)

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s still isn’t where it needs to be defensively, and it may never satisfy Roy Williams, but the Tar Heels are making progress, of which even their coach acknowledges.

Of course, Williams tends to focus on what his team isn’t doing up to snuff, and until the final second ticks off the clock ending the season, he’ll find things to harp on about their defensive play.

As for what’s gotten better, there’s no specific area, Williams says, but the progress has been very real, and it’s been accompanied by some of the players taking more responsibility over performances.

“I think they’ve taken more ownership completely on the defensive end of the floor than they were early,” Williams said Friday at the Smith Center during a press conference in advance of Saturday’s game at Clemson.

“Earlier, I felt like I was down on my knees begging, scolding, hitting them over the head with a brook, whatever it was, every single day, and I’ve seen some improvement.”

At halftime of Tuesday’s win over Syracuse, Williams jumped on his team, firing many of the same reminders to them he has for much of the season. The Orange got plenty of open looks on the perimeter and hitting most, a reason they led by three points and had put 46 points on the board, 23 fewer than their season average for a full game.

“I got on them at halftime the other night because one of the things that we do is we spend a lot of time making out a scouting report, and if we spend that much time making out a scouting report and say ‘this guy can shoot,’ then don’t test him, we know he can,” Williams said. “So, I got on them a great deal the other night about following what we told (them) to do ad I think they were much better in the second half.”