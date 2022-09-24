CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina offense is getting at least one jolt this weekend, and perhaps a second, in its receiving corps. Junior Josh Downs, who last season set a UNC record with 101 receptions and 1,335 receiving yards, posted on social media Thursday he will play Saturday when the Tar Heels host Notre Dame. THI had reported earlier in the week Downs would indeed return to face the Fighting Irish. Downs was injured in UNC’s season-opening victory over Florida A&M but didn’t play in the last two games, wins at Appalachian State and Georgia State. Senior Antoine Green, who suffered an upper body injury about a week into fall camp, could also return for Saturday’s crucial game. Getting Downs is a boost to the already prolific offense, and getting Green, whom UNC Coach Mack Brown recently called “an NFL wide receiver,” would make the Heels even more potent. More potent is the key here, as Carolina has racked up yards and points without its top two pass catchers. UNC is No. 5 nationally in total offense and sixth in scoring at 51.3 points per contest. The guys filling in have more than carried their own. “Because Josh was out, Kobe Paysour has been playing there and the target list has remained the same, '' UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo said earlier this week. “He’s put together a couple of good games because of the list and his ability. Whether or not if he is as explosive as Josh doesn’t really matter, he’s been really productive.”

Gavin Blackwell (2), J.J. Jones (5), and Kobe Paysour (8) have been productive through three games. (Jacob Turner/THI)

A redshirt freshman, Paysour leads all UNC receivers in yards with 172, earning Longo’s trust to not to have to change anything schematically in Downs’ absence. But he hasn’t been alone in making plays for the Tar Heels. Fellow wideouts Gavin Blackwell and J.J. Jones have also been productive, with both players having more than 100 receiving yards and finding the end zone once each. The trio played a total of 68 offensive snaps a year ago, so their ascent this fall has been clear. Though the young wideouts have stepped up in the absence of their veteran teammates, the UNC receiving rotation was limited, mainly only playing three receivers against App State and Georgia State. With the addition of Downs and likely Green, quarterback Drake Maye will have fresher legs among his route runners. “We can keep those guys fresh,” Maye said. “Like I said in the previous press conference, J.J and Gavin played 60 (or) 70 reps in a full game, running full speed routes, it’s tough. It’s tough on any player. “I get tired after two or three plays, so I can only imagine what they have to go through. Just rolling them in and out of there and bringing in fresh bodies will be a huge help.” With the talented duo returning, Longo has the task of not disrupting an offense that has hummed in their absence. There is also the aspect of ensuring a player is ready to go from a conditioning standpoint. However, when the pair of receivers are fully back into the swing of things, Longo sees it as added depth and experience to an already productive group.

UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo has high praise for his young receivers' play thus far. (Kevin Roy/THI)

"You always have concerns when guys come back," he said "Are they healthy enough to play? And once they are, are they in shape because they have been out awhile? Are they in sync football-wise, from a timing standpoint because Drake (Maye) hasn't been throwing to them. They are practicing, we'll evaluate them and see where it goes for the end of the week. "When they are healthy and they are back in the mix, you are going to play the best people and we want to play a lot of people, so all this does is just adding more bullets to your gun and you try and still distribute the ball around like we have been doing. Having more weapons back is always a good problem.” Another concern that may arise is the timing with their quarterback. Longo, however, who also serves as the team's quarterback coach, told his signal callers to go through the same progressions despite who’s running the routes. “I don’t know that it disrupts the timing, '' Longo said. “These guys have thrown and run these plays all spring and all summer and for the most part was involved with most of camp. I don’t know if that’s an issue. “I would tell Drake and the rest of the quarterbacks to throw to these guys when they’re open like we always do in the offense, and if it's a target play that makes it a little bit easier. But I don’t think them coming back changes things except it gives us more options.” Longo is getting more options into the fold with the Heels’ best receiving options from a year ago returning. And with the newer faces making progress, that should only bolster the room.