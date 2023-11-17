CHAPEL HILL – Beginning in 1958, North Carolina visiting Clemson in football every other year was as absolute as the sun coming up.

Over a 46-year span, the Tar Heels ventured into Memorial Stadium 23 times. The Heels went there in the even years, and the Tigers visited Chapel Hill in the odd years. That changed, actually, in 1994 when Carolina hosted Clemson for a second consecutive year.

ACC expansion adding Florida State and moving to an eight-game league slate altered scheduling, but they continued rotating through 2003, when another expansion of the league brought on divisional play. Since then, UNC has been to Clemson just three times, the most recent in 2014, when the Tigers won 50-35. Saturday will be Carolina’s fourth trip to Death Valley in 21 years, as the 20th-ranked Heels and Tigers kick off at 3:30 PM.

So, forgive the team if it brushed up on getting used to hearing “Tiger Rag” blaring this week, as they will hear it over and over Saturday.

“Yeah,” UNC senior linebacker Cedric Gray replied when asked if that part of the Clemson fight song was constantly played at practice this week.

It begs the question: does it work?

“I think the fight song, just listening to the noise and different things like that, I definitely think it helps you get a little bit accustomed to it, and you’re not surprised by it…,” Gray said. “It’s to prep you to get into a mindset that we’re about to go into an environment where it’s just us versus them.”

“Tiger Rag” will be just one of many aspects to the Clemson environment to which the Tar Heels must quickly acclimate themselves. The pomp of a football game in front of 85,000 people, Howard’s Rock, running down the hill, and a resurgent Tigers team playing with the pride of the champion it has been for the last decade make this a gargantuan task for Mack Brown’s team.