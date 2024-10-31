Heels' Goal for the Last Four Games is to Win Out

CHAPEL HILL – Finishing strong has been a problem for North Carolina.

The Tar Heels have ended the season on a winning streak just once since the 2010 campaign, coming in Mack Brown’s first year back in Chapel Hill. In fact, the Tar Heels have an uninspiring 3-8 record in bowl games during that span.

After a four-game losing streak across September and October, UNC dropped to under .500 and seemed destined for a similar fate.

Then, the bye week happened.

Returning from an off date, the Tar Heels turned in their best performance of the season against Virginia cruising to a 41-14 victory.

“We all kind of went into that game expecting to win. There was no what if. We were like ‘Okay, we’re going to win this ballgame,’” said quarterback Jacolby Criswell. “Moving forward, we still can accomplish the things that we want to accomplish. Obviously, we’ll have to win out. That’s the goal. We want to win out and just go out on top, the way we usually do.”

The first step in finishing strong for North Carolina did not come in Charlottesville against the Cavaliers, or in the week leading up to the game. It started with referencing the past, as it flushed the losing streak and hit the reset button.

The Tar Heels recognized that they were talented enough to win those games, but understood that there’s nothing they could do to change the results. So, instead of harping on it, they turned the defeats into lessons.