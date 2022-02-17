Heels 'Got No Choice' But To Get Up And March Forward

CHAPEL HILL – If North Carolina’s players and its head coach weren’t going to discuss its NCAA Tournament resume last week, they surely weren’t going to following a perplexing 76-67 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

And perhaps that’s the best approach for the Tar Heels right now, because all thoughts about playing in the big dance shouldn’t be squeezed out of their psyche for the time being. The only thing that should matter to them is the next task at hand.

Before going to Virginia Tech for a crucial ACC contest Saturday, the Heels’ rookie head coach must find a way to get his troops into the right mindset.

Hubert Davis has had a fair amount of experience this season talking his team from the ledge, and he’ll have to do so one more time. His approach previously has been to relax the team, remove stressful thoughts and hug them instead of running them until they vomit. Perhaps Davis will do that again after a game in which the Heels trailed a team ranked No. 179 in the NET by 21 points with nine minutes remaining.

Whatever tactic Davis uses, it must get Carolina ready for the Hokies.

"Got no choice here,” Davis said following the debacle Wednesday night. “There's just no choice… You can sit here and whine and complain and point fingers and make excuses and continue to be down on yourself, or you can show up the next day and get ready to compete and fight and get after it.

“And so that's my expectation. That's our job, and that's what this team and this program will do."

So far, the Tar Heels have done well responding to bad losses.