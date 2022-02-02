Heels Have 'Fun' In Emotional, Physical, Wild Atmosphere

LOUISVILLE, KY – Even well before Louisville’s fans littered the KFC Yum! Center court with debris, the heat on the floor between North Carolina and the Cardinals was clearly discernible.

The ACC foes went at it as if they didn’t care much for each other, and perhaps as the game went on, the degree of dislike moved from lukewarm to boiling.

It was physical, it was contentious, it had ebbs and flows, both good and bad for both teams, it was chippy, it included plenty if barking by both sides, and it was competitive.

UNC (16-6, 8-3 ACC) emerged victorious with a 90-83 triumph in overtime, but the lasting memory of this night likely will be the nature of the game, as well as the nearly 14,000 fans in attendance.

“This is definitely one of the craziest ones I’ve been in for sure,” said UNC forward Brady Manek, the most experienced Tar Heel, as he played 122 games at Oklahoma before ending up in Chapel Hill. “With the crowd, the emotions in the game, the back-and-forth scoring the ball, it was an intense game but it was a fun game.

“We came out with the win, but you can’t describe the atmosphere that was here. It was unbelievable.”

The only thing missing was blood flowing from one of the players, at least enough to stop the game and require stitches. It was certainly a stitches kind of game.

Only 36 fouls were called, but what drew the ire of the Louisville faithful, along with interim Coach Mike Pegues and the players donning the home whites, were the times the whistle wasn’t blown. UNC big man Armando Bacot picked up his fourth personal foul with 5:27 remaining in regulation and the Cardinals leading 62-60.

As much as they tried, the Cards (11-11, 5-7) couldn’t draw Bacot’s fifth foul. The problem, however, is they and their fans thought they did multiple times. Manek even acknowledged Carolina got a few calls late, with each seemingly raising the level of discontent in the building another notch.