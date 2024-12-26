Heels Know How Important Beating UCLA Was for their Resume

NEW YORK – Forget about wondering if the Tar Heels paid much attention to their NCAA Tournament resume as early as December because they do.

In a surprising twist following the 76-74 win over UCLA this past Saturday, a happy bunch of North Carolina players spoke about the need for such a win and expressed optimism moving forward.

Juxtaposing that to Tuesday night in Charlotte when they allowed Florida a 13-3 run to close the game dropping their record in Quad 1 games to 1-5, one would think the Heels launched themselves right back into the NCAA picture, perhaps even opening a path to the Big Dance that was a bit murkier before the trip the New York City.

“We knew we needed Florida; we let Florida slip away from us in the last three or four minutes. But this one was really do or die,” always-frank junior guard Seth Trimble said outside the Heels’ locker room at MSG. “When we went down in the second half, when we went down (16 points), whatever it was.

“Their big went on a run by himself… We knew we just had to sit down and lock in and just stay as a team, like ‘Hey, can’t let it happen again.’”

A loss would have saddled the Heels with a 6-6 record for the first time since the 1918-19 season. It also would have placed the Heels in a precarious position within the struggling ACC possibly needing to win 15 or 16 games in league play just to sit on the NCAA fence in 11-plus weeks when Selection Sunday arrives.