Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-21 18:59:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Heels Learned Something From UVA's Embarrassment

Adfh3gleuqe3znrivwnv
The Tar Heels are using Virginia's lesson, among other things, in getting focused for Friday's game versus Iona.
Jenna Miller, THI
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

COLUMBUS, OH – Virginia’s humiliation last year may be to the benefit of future No. 1 seeds.The Cavaliers became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed, as Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) n...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}