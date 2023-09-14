CHAPEL HILL — As the Tar Heels prepare to host the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kenan Stadium this Saturday, the spotlight is on North Carolina’s defense. The unit has shown significant improvement this season but faces a new set of challenges as teams adjust to their schemes. UNC's defense started the season with a bang, recording nine sacks against South Carolina. However, the pass rush was noticeably absent in the second game against Appalachian State, where they failed to record a single sack. Defensive coordinator Gene Chizik offered some insight into the discrepancy. "I don’t think it was a step back, it was a teaching moment," Chizik said. "If you go back and look at how quickly they got the ball out, when the ball is out in under two seconds, you're not going to have those opportunities. We definitely need to tighten some coverage elements." While the sack numbers may have dipped, UNC's secondary showed improvement in pass breakups, recording six against Appalachian State compared to just one in the South Carolina game. The Tar Heels also notched their first interception of the season against the Mountaineers.

Kaimon Rucker is among the nation's leaders in QB pressures through the first two games. (Jacob Turner/THI)

Cornerback Marcus Allen, who had a spectacular performance in the South Carolina game with 56 coverage snaps allowing zero catches, emphasized the need for improvement. "We got to play the ball in the air better. When it’s time to make a play, we just gotta make a play," Allen said. Tayon Holloway, who started his first game against South Carolina, had a challenging outing. He was targeted multiple times, giving up big plays. Holloway took over the starting role after Allijah Huzzie was moved to the star position due to DeAndre Boykins' season-ending knee injury. "Me and him talked during the week about him being able to shake off a few things that were a mistake or challenge him mentally,” Chizik said. “I was very proud of the way he responded. I felt like he gained confidence because he played better.” As UNC prepares for Minnesota, the adjustments are being made to improve the defense's performance in this upcoming week's game.

Tayon Holloway started the opener for UNC and played 63 snaps last Saturday versus App State. (Kevin Roy/THI)