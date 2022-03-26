Heels Must Maintain Same Mental Gear For St. Peter's

PHILADELPHIA – North Carolina has been on quite a run of late. The Tar Heels have won nine of their last 10 games, with the last eight victories coming over programs that have won national championships, each with at least one since 1977. That group has also played in 21 national title games since 1977, as well. Yet, instead of a gauntlet of strong basketball cultures they have been up against, Hubert Davis’ team must now gear up for a school many college basketball fans hadn’t even heard of before the NCAA Tournament started. Carolina takes on St. Peter’s on Sunday in the Elite Eight of the East Region with a spot in the Final Four on the line. St. Peter’s? The No. 15 seed; the first one ever to get this far in the big dance? Yes, that Saint Peter’s, but don’t think for a minute Carolina (27-9) is going to take the Peacocks lightly. “When the tournament started, that was one of the first things Coach (Hubert Davis) told us, was he never looked at seeding and he never really cared,” UNC junior forward Armando Bacot said. “It's kind of funny how it played out now, even a 15 playing against each other because he never cared about seeding and he never once remembered what seed he was when he was here.”

Saint Peter's has beaten two teams in the NCAA Tournament that defeated UNC in the regular season. (USA Today)

The Peacocks (22-11) have already made history. They are the first fifteenth seed to get to a regional final, and with UNC as the No. 8 seed in the region, this is the lowest combined seeds to ever play for a regional championship at 23. The previous low was 11th-seeded Loyola (Chicago) and ninth-seeded Kansas State in 2018 at 20. They lost their only regular season games against quality teams outside of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), falling to Virginia Commonwealth, St. John’s, and Providence. They also suffered defeats to St. Francis (NY), which is No. 331 in the NET, as well as Canisius (258), Rider (243), and Stony Brook (233), and on Feb. 20 owned just a 12-11 record. But after a bad loss to Siena, St. Peter’s Coach Shaheen Holloway tweaked some things and the Peacocks have been on a roll ever since. It is a similar story to UNC’s, which wobbled around for a few months before fully finding itself in February, too. “It really doesn't matter,” Davis said about the Peacocks’ seed. “Saint Peter's is an unbelievable team. They have an outstanding coaching staff, and it's a team that has won 10 games in a row and they're playing with a confidence and a toughness that has put them in the final eight. “At the end of the day, they've beaten two teams that we've lost to. So, as I said before, tomorrow will be our toughest game of the season, but we're very excited about the challenge of playing an excellent Saint Peter's team.”

The No. 8 seed, UNC hasn't cared about theirs or anyone's seed since the NCAA Tournament started. (USA Today)