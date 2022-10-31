Nearly four months have passed since Pete Nance arrived at North Carolina, and while it has cruised by, the feeling around the team is that he has been there for much longer than that.

Nance, who played the last four seasons at Northwestern, and was honorable mention All-Big Ten, has meshed in so well, just about everything with him being a Tar Heel seems normal and natural, the players say.

“Pete’s been a tremendous addition,” junior point guard RJ Davis said recently at the ACC TipOff. “I feel like he’s been here already.”

Already meaning quite a while. Yet, Nance is still getting used to certain aspects of being a UNC player. He got a small dose the night of Live Action, when he played in front of approximately 12,000 fans.

And then there is the meshing part on the court. It has happened in most respects, but one thing still being fine-tuned, which will require actual games to fully cement, is his on-court cohesion with forward Armando Bacot.

Nance is 6-foot-11 and played in the post with the Wildcats, though he spent a lot of time at the top of the key setting screens and popping threes. Bacot is 6-foot-10 and should become UNC’s all-time leader in rebounds by January. He is also one of the leading candidates for national player of the year.